Why Ole Miss Can Still Be an SEC Factor After Major Coaching Changes

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is ushering in a new era under first-year head coach Pete Golding.

While Golding gained experience on the sidelines as the head man during last season's College Football Playoff, it's now time to get a full regular season under his belt.

Golding is probably the biggest unknown on the team coming into the 2026 season. However, given the uncertainties with a new head coach, the Rebels have plenty of reason to believe they are a threat to the SEC crown.

Elite Talent

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) warm up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the biggest reason Rebels fans should be excited about 2026? That's easy. This team has some of the most elite talent in the country on their roster.

It all starts with the quarterback-running back combination that is arguably the best in the country. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are no doubt Heisman Trophy candidates coming into the season.

Chambliss burst on the scene last year for the Rebels after not even being the starting quarterback when the season began.

As for Lacy, the Rebels' running back became the bell cow for the running game last year. In 2025, Lacy led the SEC in rushing attempts with 304 and led the conference in rushing touchdowns with 24.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has also been a lot of talk regarding the wide receiver room for the Rebels. Many believe that the unit is coming into the season as not one of the more elite groups in the conference.

That's when it's nice for a first-year head coach to have talents like Chambliss and Lacy. Chambliss' abilities will elevate this entire offense. His ability to use his feet will open the field for the receiving group.

Then there's Lacy. The Rebels' star running back is going to be the main topic of discussion amongst defensive coordinators in the SEC.

With so much of the game plan centered around stopping Lacy, it will leave openings for the wide receivers to capitalize in a big way.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Golding is not like many first-year head coaches. The Rebels' leader already has playoff coaching experience.

Golding has faced the most anxiety-riddled part of a team's schedule. Now, he will have to do it in a full season.

One thing that Golding can count on to give his team an edge this season is their elite talent on offense. There's a chance this program could make history once again in 2026.

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