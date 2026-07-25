Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss brought in one of the best transfer portal classes, adding 30 new players to the roster while holding the No. 2 class nationally.

Many key losses forced the Rebels to be more aggressive this offseason, with many quality starters entering the portal or seeing their eligibility expire. But that doesn't mean Pete Golding wasn't able to acquire just as talented players, or even more talent than before.

Ole Miss had a fantastic transfer portal cycle, with many new key additions expected to make an immediate impact in all sorts of ways.

Johntay Cook (WR, Syracuse)

Syracuse offensive lineman Da'Metrius Weatherspoon lifts Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook in celebration | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johntay Cook is a quality addition to a receiver room that's been explosive over the past several seasons.

Cook is an extremely explosive pass catcher, often using his quick burst for separation and as a dangerous run-after-catch threat. He has excellent downfield ball-tracking, possesses elite body control and can adjust his body mid-air at the point of attack. Johntay is a very versatile receiver, being able to play from the outside and slot effectively.

Johntay Cook led Syracuse in receiving with 45 catches and 549 yards. He'll be entering a position group that lost its two best receiving threats; he won't just be competing for scraps, but replacing lost production.

Johntay Cook will be a perfect scheme fit for Ole Miss as well; he can make a big impact in his first season with the Rebels.

Makhi Frazier (RB, Michigan State)

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makhi Frazier will be the perfect complement for a backfield that already has one of the nation's best backs.

Frazier is a physical and downhill runner, sinking into contact while consistently being able to push through for extra yardage. He has amazing ball security, not recording a single fumble over 116 touches in 2025. Makhi will rise to the occasion against elite defenses with a 109-yard rushing performance against Michigan.

Makhi Frazier led Michigan State in rushing with 520 yards on 116 carries. Projections have Frazier taking the RB2 spot before camp, indicating there isn't much of a battle. He complements Kewan Lacy well rather than being a duplicate, shining in early-down, short-yardage, and goal-line situations.

Makhi Frazier raises the ceiling of an already talented backfield, making it one of Ole Miss' best units.

Keaton Thomas (LB, Baylor)

Keaton Thomas will enter a group that lost a lot of its depth this offseason, and he could shine brighter than any of them.

Thomas began his college career as a defensive back at West Virginia, developing his coverage skills to be elite for a 240-pound linebacker. He showcased high upside as an edge rusher over limited snaps, generating 11 pressures on just 45 pass-rushing snaps. Keaton can diagnose plays instantly with his high football IQ and uses advanced film study to effortlessly shoot the gap and make disruptive plays in the backfield.

Keaton Thomas has proven production with 99 tackles in back-to-back seasons at Baylor. Thomas earned himself All-Big 12 honors twice, first-team in 2024 and second-team in 2025. He'll immediately receive significant playing time; the linebacker room lost four contributors and the leading tackler.

The coaching staff hasn't stopped talking about this kid; Keaton Thomas will be an explosive force for the Rebels' defense.

Joenel Aguero (S, Georgia)

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joenel Aguero will be an immediate starter for the Ole Miss defense, bringing SEC experience and physicality.

Aguero is an elite athlete, being able to combine the explosive speed of a corner with the physical and downhill mindset of a safety. He's great in the run game, playing with a violent mentality that usually ends with blowing up screen passes. Joenel can be effective in pass coverage as well, holding opposing quarterbacks to an 87.4 career passer rating when targeted.

Joenel Aguero will have a clear opening to snaps, with Kapena Gushiken's eligibility expired at the end of last season. Aguero is an SEC-tested defensive back, logging 72 career tackles, 4 pass breakups, and an interception. He'll be coming into a secondary that's been building through the portal, giving the back end of the defense more experience.

Joenel Aguero is a great, experienced addition to a Rebels secondary that lost a lot of its depth this past offseason.

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