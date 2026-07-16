After a coaching -change controversy, Ole Miss named Pete Golding head coach just before the College Football Playoff. Despite the outside noise, the Rebels rallied behind their new leader and went on a run to the semi-finals, avenging an earlier-season loss to Georgia in the process.

Even with significant roster and coaching turnover, expectations in Oxford remain high. What would be a successful first season for Pete Golding and Ole Miss?

Establish His Own Identity

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding must separate himself from the last Ole Miss coach and make it known that this is his team.

What does a Golding-coached team look like? Since stepping up, Golding has turned this program into a more grounded and controlled SEC contender. Stressing player accountability, fundamental tackling, and physical play in the trench.

The Rebels will begin to emphasize grittiness and physicality in their defense, while the offense will move to a more balanced scheme. Under Pete Golding as defensive coordinator, Ole Miss would limit opposing offenses to just 18.5 points and 330 yards per game, with notable results against explosive SEC offenses.

Alongside key contributors returning in Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles, this Rebels defense will transform into something new.

New staff hires and additions in the backfield will headline this modified Ole Miss offense. John David Baker will be the Rebels' new offensive coordinator, bringing in an aggressive tempo-based scheme that relies on spreading the ball quickly rather than chucking up deep shots.

Running backs Malkhi Frazier, JT Lindsey, and Joshua Dye are all new additions to the Ole Miss offense. The backfield depth will make this offense more balanced, keeping their backs fresh and potentially leading to more explosive plays in the fourth quarter.

Off the field, Golding must develop a new culture that players can buy into. If Golding can establish a new identity in Oxford, it would be a huge success for Ole Miss.

Keep Ole Miss in the Playoff Conversation

No matter how much a culture or identity improves, a head coach will forever be judged on wins. Pete Golding represents a program that wants playoff contention, not another rebuild.

What is the minimum acceptable regular-season record? 9-3, depending on how the Rebels lost those games, or 10-2 for a slight drop-off? The record itself is irrelevant; Ole Miss has to be in the playoff conversation no matter the record attached to them.

After making the playoff, the next step a program takes is making that consistent. Pete Golding must raise the Rebels to that same standard, even if it means crawling themselves into an at-large bid (No. 5 to No. 11). Good programs find ways to sneak into the playoffs all the time; Golding must do the same for Ole Miss if needed.

Alongside qualifying, Golding must prove Ole Miss can compete and win playoff games.

He proved that he can coach big games by taking down Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The 2026 Rebels will be the first sample size of the Pete Golding Ole Miss. This year, Golding must prove that his system and identity are better than the last, which comes with the task of winning playoff games.

Golding doesn't have to have the program's best season immediately, but he must prove that Ole Miss stays in the conversation.

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