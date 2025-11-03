Expert Computer Model Predicts Ole Miss Football, Notre Dame, Ohio State in Playoff
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with the Rebels set to see where they land during Tuesday's reveal of the rankings.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a strong 2025 season with the program's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff increasing by the week with matchups against The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State left on the docket.
Ole Miss is the favorite in each matchup remaining, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, but the program is taking it one game at a time down the stretch.
"That’s not even our language," Kiffin said after a Week 9 win over Oklahoma. "Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t talk to them like about that and playoffs and where you’re ranked and any of that stuff, I just don’t. That’s just my philosophy."
"You get caught up in all that noise, and (Saban) says ‘rat poison’ versus just none of that matters," Kiffin added. "What matters is getting better in these individual areas so that you finish off games like this."
Now, the ESPN computer model has revealed a prediction for what the 12-team College Football Playoff may look like when it's revealed on Tuesday night.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly used a combination of the AP Poll, BCS-type numbers, strength of record and their resume SP+ rankings to create a 12-team College Football Playoff ahead of the reveal.
The 12-Team College Football Playoff Prediction:
The Overall Field
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8: BYU Cougars
No. 9: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 10: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11: Virginia Cavaliers
No. 12: Memphis Tigers
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Alabama
First Round Matchups
No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU
Kiffin and Co. come in as the No. 7 seed, according to the ESPN formula, with the program positioned well to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
