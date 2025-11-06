Expert Computer Model Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss' Schedule With Florida Gators Left
No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) officially has America's attention as a National Championship contender with the program landing in the initial College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings on Tuesday.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a strong 2025 season in Oxford with the program firing on all cylinders amid an 8-1 start.
But with three games remaining on the docket against The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State, the Rebels are taking a "1-0" approach each week with The Citadel up first.
"Big challenge issued this morning to get better this week. We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks," Kiffin said this week. "Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on.
"These guys are a very disciplined team. They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too."
Now, with three games remaining, what are the No. 6 ranked Rebels' chances down the stretch this season? We turned to the ESPN Football Power Index.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 76.0 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 73.7 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in their final three games of the season with the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing by the week.
No. 6 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
