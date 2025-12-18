Anonymous Coach Labels Ole Miss Football Biggest 'Fraud' in College Football Playoff

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the program's College Football Playoff debut.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will make the school's first appearance in the 12-team bracket with Golding and Co. believing this is the standard in Oxford moving forward under his leadership.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

But coaches across America don't believe in the long-term sustainability of the Rebels in this year's College Football Playoff, according to anonymous poll.

“They’ve had so many distractions with Lane Kiffin leaving, and Oklahoma is probably their only good win this year,” an unnamed Group of Five head coach said of the Rebels heading into the College Football Playoff, according to The Athletic.

Ole Miss will enter Saturday with an opportunity to silence the "fraud" claims and make a statement against the Green Wave with the winner set to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Joel Klatt's Pick: Ole Miss

“Ole Miss wins this game. This is too big of a task for Tulane. It just is. I know some people have said, ‘Well, because of Kiffin, I think Tulane could,'” Klatt said. “Tulane is not a good enough team to line up against Ole Miss. This Ole Miss team is incredible.

"They have Georgia. They have them, and they’re an undefeated team and they have a bye. I think Ole Miss wins this one, even if it’s not as drastic as the 45-10. 35-14.

"That covers the 17.5. So, I’m gonna give the 17.5 and I’m gonna take Ole Miss, 35-14, at home on Saturday.”

