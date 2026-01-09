LSU Forced To Pay Lane Kiffin Massive Bonus Amid Ole Miss Football's Postseason Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels took America by storm across the College Football Playoff after a historic run to the Fiesta Bowl against Miami.

In a thriller at State Farm Stadium, No. 6 Ole Miss (13-2, 7-1 SEC) dropped a 31-27 instant classic behind a game-winning drive by Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck to put Miami ahead with 18 seconds remaining - lifting them to the College Football Playoff Title Game.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

But the ride is one that former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will now get to benefit from.

Once Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers head coaching job, the administration in Baton Rouge agreed to pay him his bonuses that were in his deal with Ole Miss.

The school included “ancillary benefits” in Kiffin’s agreement, according to multiple reports, after his high-profile move away from Ole Miss.

Ole Miss battled into the semifinals of the College Football Playoff bracket, which continued to increas Kiffin’s payout, which LSU is due to pay 30 days after the Rebels’ postseason run ends.

Ole Miss first-round game participation: $150,000

Ole Miss quarterfinal appearance: $250,000

Ole Miss semifinal appearance: $500,000

Ole Miss CFP national championship appearance: $750,000

Ole Miss CFP national championship win: $1 million

With Thursday’s loss, Ole Miss’ season ended in the College Football Playoff semifinal. As a result, Kiffin is due $500,000.

“Coach will be entitled to receive a payment in an amount equal to the amount Coach would have been entitled to receive had he remained Head Coach at Coach’s immediate prior employer and coached the prior employer’s football team through the 2025-26 CFP,” Lane Kiffin’s contract at LSU reads, according to On3 Sports.

“… If applicable, the payment under this section may be paid from affiliated foundation funds and shall be paid within 30 days following the prior employer’s team being eliminated from the 2025-26 CFP.”

