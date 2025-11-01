Final Betting Lines for Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to action in Week 10 for an SEC showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to stay hot in 2025 with the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes at an all-time high after statement wins over the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.
Now, a unique challenge against Sellers and the Gamecocks stands in the way of Ole Miss reaching 8-1 on the season.
“Anytime that you have really talented players and you have an elite quarterback, you know, size speed ratio is off the charts. And, you know, he gives people a lot of problems,” said on Monday.
“(Sellers) has had more missed sacks against him than any quarterback in the country — tackles or sacks combined. He’s really hard to bring down and does a great job.”
With kickoff inching closer, Vegas has revealed the final betting lines with Ole Miss entering the clash as significant favorites. What are the final lines?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-106)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -460
- South Carolina: +360
Total
- Over 55.5 (-110)
- Under 55.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Challenging Foe in Week 10
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
