Final Betting Lines Revealed for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Sugar Bowl
No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will look to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in a Sugar Bowl showdown.
With the stakes higher than ever, Pete Golding and Co. will take the field in the Caesars Superdome with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line for both SEC programs.
For Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, the elite in-conference foe took home a win in the first matchup between the dynamic squads with Ole Miss now looking to make a statement.
“We started great. We’ve just got to keep that going,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Patrick Kutas said. “I thought we were a physical team.
"We did our job up front, and that allowed for big plays to happen. But late in the game things don’t go right and it just kid of creates a domino effect. We can let the happen again.”
Now, the stage is set with the SEC foes eyeing a chance to continue the 2025 season in what's set to be must-see TV in the Bayou State.
The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT
Venue: Caesars SuperDome
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +194
- Georgia: -235
Total
- Over 55.5 (-115)
- Under 55.5 (-105)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | Miami wins 24-14
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
