Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Southern
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to keep their early season momentum going as they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss (3-0) has yet to allow an opponent to score a touchdown this season, and it has outscored the opposition 168-9 through the first three weeks of play. The Rebels are the first team in SEC history to score 150 or more points and allow less than 10 points through its first three games.
Can the Rebels remain undefeated as they prepare to open SEC play next week against Kentucky? Here are the staff predictions for Saturday's game from Ole Miss On SI.
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
Coming off "the sloppiest 600-yard game ever," the Rebels will come back looking to improve and stay sharp throughout the game, winning easily.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 9
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
Jaxson Dart furthers his Heisman campaign with another monster day through the air. Henry Parrish Jr. and Matt Jones combine for 150-plus yards on the ground, and the defense holds the Eagles to two field goals.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 55, Georgia Southern 6
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
Green Day wrote a song called "Wake Me Up When September Ends." Most Ole Miss fans have treated the schedule that way, and probably still will until Week 6’s matchup against South Carolina. Another Jaxson Dart 330-yard performance is on the horizon.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 48, Georgia Southern 9
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
The Rebels' defensive line has made it nearly impossible for opponents to put any drives together, and I don't expect that to change this week. Georgia Southern has also been bad against the run so far in 2024, so I expect Henry Parrish Jr. to have himself a game, opening up the pass game.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Georgia Southern 12
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
Ole Miss should cruise to another non-conference win on Saturday. I expect another big day from quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the running backs could also have a field day, given Georgia Southern's struggles against the ground game thus far. Rebels roll, and they will then turn the page to Kentucky next week.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 6