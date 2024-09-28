Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to open SEC play at home against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff, but can they come away with a win to open their conference slate?
Let's take a look at staff predictions from Ole Miss On SI on this game.
Cole Thompson, Staff Writer
This will be Ole Miss’ first real test of the regular season. Kentucky’s defense is allowing less than 225 yards per game and 12.5 points per contest. The offense, however, is more backed up than Grandpa after a free steak dinner.
Ole Miss pulls away in the fourth quarter to just beat the spread.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Kentucky 13
Jackson Harris, Staff Writer
The Rebels finally get their first shot to show the rest of the country they are a legit contender. Can Ole Miss' offensive line control the line of scrimmage? Can this Kentucky passing offense find a spark?
I just think this Ole Miss explosive and experienced offense makes the difference. Expect a close game to start, and the Rebels control the game late.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 37, Kentucky 17
Henry Stuart, Staff Writer
An absent Ole Miss rushing attack re-emerges as Henry Parrish Jr. goes for over 100 yards and two scores. Jaxson Dart continues to show out, throwing for three touchdowns. The defense holds firm and shuts down Brock Vandagriff and the Wildcat offense.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Kentucky 24
Billy Kuhl, Staff Writer
This will be a good test for Ole Miss as it enters the conference schedule. Despite the Wildcats playing a very good game against Georgia, the Rebels will come away with a convincing win.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Kentucky 14
John Macon Gillespie, Publisher
I think Kentucky's defense can get some stops on Saturday, but it won't be enough to completely contain one of the best offenses in the country. The Rebels should be able to control the line of scrimmage on defense, and if the secondary plays up to par, Ole Miss should win this one comfortably.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Kentucky 17