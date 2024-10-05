Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels need a bounce-back performance this week as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC) dropped an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last week, and its College Football Playoff hopes need a boost as we enter Week 6 of the college football season. The Gamecocks and a hostile environment at Williams-Brice Stadium stand in the way of the Rebels accomplishing just that.
Can Ole Miss gain a much-needed win on Saturday? Here are final score predictions from the staff at Ole Miss On SI.
Cole Thompson, Staff Writer
Yes, the Rebels are on upset alert. No, one performance against a solid Kentucky defense shouldn't have Ole Miss fans losing their minds as if the year has come to a close, but the offense has to be better. Going 1-of-10 on third-down conversions is a death sentence in college football, so Jaxson Dart must deliver.
He will. It's a lot closer than expected, and don't think for one second that the Rebels can't lose, but a late touchdown seals it in a nailbiter at Williams-Brice Stadium and keeps playoff hopes alive.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 28, South Carolina 20
Billy Kuhl, Staff Writer
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a heartbreaking loss in their first SEC game fo the season, and they head into a tough away game to take on South Carolina. The game should be close, but the Rebels learn from last week and squeak away with a victory.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 42, South Carolina 37
Jackson Harris, Staff Writer
It's put up or shut up time for the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels. After a disappointing loss to Kentucky, the road trip to Williams-Brice Stadium is a must-win.
Can the offensive line win? Will the Rebels be able to go tempo? Can they run the ball effectively? Will we see more of Ulysses Bentley IV?
The Rebels are 1-4 in SEC openers under Lane Kiffin but seem to bounce back. Plus, Ole Miss has had to hear all the doubters all week long.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 16
Henry Stuart, Staff Writer
The Rebels come out on top in a defensive chess match. Both sides will rely heavily on the ground game and go over 100 yards, but Ole Miss comes away with the critical win.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 20
John Macon Gillespie, Publisher
This is a huge one for Ole Miss. There's no way around that.
The Rebels need this win to regain some momentum and revive their College Football Playoff hopes. We should learn a lot about this team over the next two weeks, but I do think Ole Miss gets the job done today in a must-win scenario.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 21