First Half Recap: Ole Miss Leads Wake Forest at Intermission
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels opened the first half of Saturday's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in style, and they hold a 23-6 lead at the intermission.
The Rebels, wearing their new road uniforms, scored in under two minutes to open Saturday's game on a Henry Parrish Jr. carry from 25 yards out. It appeared that Ole Miss was going to score again on its second possession, but a botched snap was recovered by Wake and led to the Demon Deacons' first points of the half on a field goal.
Following that score, the Rebels found the end zone again on just two plays as quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with Jordan Watkins for a 75-yard score to make it 14-3. Parrish would go on to find the end zone again later in the frame (along with a missed extra point) to make the score 20-3 in favor of Ole Miss.
The Rebels had a shot to hit the 30-point mark before the half, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Dart pushed Ole Miss from a goal-to-go situation to a field goal attempt, one that was made to make the score 23-3.
Wake was able to work down the field on the ensuing possession, but it once again had to settle for a field goal, giving the game its 23-6 score at the half.
The Rebels looked solid but still couldn't find that knockout punch in the first half like they have in previous games. It should be an interesting second half as Ole Miss has continued to struggle at times in the pass defense, giving up a couple of big plays through the air. The red zone defense, however, has continued to step up.
Halftime Statline:
Jaxson Dart: 16-21 258 yards, one touchdown, 6 rushes for 19 yards
Henry Parrish Jr.: 14 rushes for 85 yards and two touchdowns
Tre Harris: 7 catches for 83 yards
Cayden Lee: 4 catches for 61 yards
Jordan Watkins: 1 catch for 75 yards one touchdown