LIVE In-Game Blog: Ole Miss Football Takes On Wake Forest in Winston-Salem
Game day is here again for the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels, and for the first time this year, it comes away from Oxford.
The Rebels are taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday night, and although Ole Miss is the road team, it enters the game as a heavy favorite in Vegas. Even so, going on the road is always a challenge (especially against a Power Four team), and it will be interesting to see how this transfer-heavy Rebels roster responds to the new environment.
Ole Miss is debuting its new road uniforms in Saturday's game, pairing the jerseys with white helmets and white pants against gold helmets, black jerseys and black pants from Wake. This new Rebel uniform combination gained some national attention on ESPN this weekend, and you can read more about that here.
From a football perspective, the Rebels are riding high after back-to-back blowout wins have marked the start of their 2024 season, outscoring Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined total of 128-3. Ole Miss will look to keep that momentum alive against a stiffer opponent here in Week 3.
Follow along below for in-game updates between Ole Miss and Wake Forest.
PREGAME
As mentioned above, Ole Miss' new road uniforms are making their debut tonight in Winston-Salem, and the football media team released an on-field look at the threads on Saturday afternoon. You can view that post below.