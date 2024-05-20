First-Round Bye? Ole Miss Holds High Potential For 2024 College Football Playoff
Can the Ole Miss Rebels win the SEC and hold a first-round bye in the 2024 College Football Playoff?
The Ole Miss Rebels are expected to compete for a berth in the College Football Playoff this season, but could they earn a first-round bye in the tournament? One publication thinks so.
Recently, ESPN celebrated "100 days to college football" by releasing a story that features playoff contenders, Heisman candidates, breakout players and, yes, candidates for a bye in the CFP. There were 10 schools listed as potential bye candidates, and Ole Miss came in at the middle of the pack at No. 5.
You can view an excerpt from the piece below.
5. Ole Miss: As the 2024 season approaches, the "rat poison" gets more potent by the week for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Expectations are soaring, as well they should be when you look at the talent on Ole Miss' roster. The schedule is one of the more manageable ones in the SEC, and if the Rebels can get to the conference championship game, look out.
In order for Ole Miss to receive a bye, it would have to be one of the four highest-ranking conference champions this year. The Rebels have not won an SEC title since 1963, and they have never been a participant in the SEC Championship Game since its advent in 1992. Of course, the league is no longer divided into divisions, but with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC this fall, the road may still be difficult.
Counterpoint: this Ole Miss roster is expected to be elite, and the Rebels have a somewhat-favorable schedule. The toughest games for Ole Miss on paper come in a road trip to Baton Rouge and home dates against Georgia and Oklahoma. The Rebels miss out on facing powerhouses like Texas and Alabama.
If Ole Miss can reach the SEC title game, it certainly has a legitimate shot to win it. If it wins it, a bye in the playoff is on the table. Other candidates for a potential bye week in the story were Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Alabama, Kansas State, Florida State, and Clemson.
There's still a lot of football to be played between now and then, and the season has yet to even begin. Still, Ole Miss being included on this list says a lot about the expectations for this 2024 season in Oxford.