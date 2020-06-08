Five Rebels Named to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC Teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Five Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams, Athlon Magazine announced recently.

Running back Jerrion Ealy led the way for the Rebels, garnering first team honors on the offensive side of the ball as an all-purpose selection, as well as first team accolades as a kick returner. Junior offensive lineman Ben Brown was named to the third team, while wide receiver Elijah Moore, linebacker MoMo Sanogo and punter Mac Brown all earned fourth team recognition.

As a true freshman, Ealy led the SEC in kick return average in 2019, with 24.4 yards per return. He tallied his first career touchdown with a 94-yard kickoff return in Week 3 vs. Southeastern Louisiana. Ealy registered a PFF elusive rating of 145.1, the second-highest by any freshman in the country.

Ealy ranked second in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in all-purpose yardage per game amongst freshmen (100.9 ypg). He rushed for 722 yards in his true freshman campaign, the second-most rushing yards by an Ole Miss freshman in school history. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native had six rushing and eight total touchdowns, which ranks second on Ole Miss' freshman single season record book.

Ben Brown has started all 24 games at right guard since arriving on campus in 2018. Brown anchored an Ole Miss offensive line that blocked for the No. 1 rushing offense in the SEC last season. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native allowed just one sack all season in 389 pass blocks in 2019.

Moore returns for his junior season after leading Ole Miss in every receiving category in 2019. Moore hauled in 67 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns last season. He ranked No. 5 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.6) and tallied four 100-yard receiving games in 2019.

Sanogo, who missed most of the 2019 season due to an ankle injury, started all 12 games at linebacker for Ole Miss during the 2018 campaign. He led the Rebels with 112 total tackles on the season and became one of only two Rebels over the last 14 years to record at least 100 tackles in a season. His 9.3 tackles in per game in 2018 ranked third in SEC.

Mac Brown ranked No. 21 nationally in punting with an average of 44.3 yards per punt. Brown, who was on the 2019 Ray Guy Award watch list, tallied 12 50-plus yard punts on the year and 17 that landed inside the 20-yard line. Brown posted posted at least one punt greater than 50 yards in seven of Ole Miss' 12 games.

