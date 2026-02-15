Five-Star Ole Miss Football QB Reveals True Thoughts on Trinidad Chambliss' Return

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight remains the talk of the town after the former five-star signal-caller made the move from Auburn this offseason.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, transferred to Ole Miss as the program's future quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

The Magnolia State native then went back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with Knight in Oxford, the former five-star was projected to be the Rebels' starting quarterback in 2026, but with the return of Trinidad Chambliss, the plans have changed.

Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling in Mississippi court - making him currently eligible in 2026.

After spending over seven hours in the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro (Miss.), the ruling came in favor of Ole Miss and Chambliss where he is currently eligible for the 2026 season after a chaotic legal battle.

In Judge Whitwell's ruling, he revealed that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Once the ruling was in, the rumor mill started swirling surrounding Knight's future at Ole Miss. Would he remain with the team? Was he upset that Chambliss will return and be the starter?

It was all put to rest on Sunday following a report from Ole Miss 365: "Sources: Quarterback Deuce Knight happy about Chambliss return to Rebs."

Sources: Quarterback Deuce Knight happy about Chambliss return to Rebs @Rebels247https://t.co/udUHP56HGb pic.twitter.com/8YvjYTQOD9 — Ole Miss 365 (@OleMiss365) February 14, 2026

Ole Miss flaunts an embarrassment of riches under center with the program sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns, among others, as schools with the deepest quarterback rooms in 2026.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming season with a coveted one-two punch at quarterback with Chambliss and Knight headlining the room.

