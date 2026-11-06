Five-Star Recruit Plans Ole Miss Visit For Massive Georgia Showdown

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will draw the nation's attention on Saturday night. Two of the nation's best teams delivered two incredible games last season, and this year's edition should promise the same fireworks.

Ole Miss is coming off a dominant win over the Auburn Tigers, while Georgia handled Florida last week. Saturday night's game could determine who plays in the SEC title game.

However, the Rebels are also playing for something down the road.

Five-Star Recruit Asher Ghioto Will Be in Attendance

Bolles defensive end Asher Ghioto. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Rivals recruiting analyst, Steve Wiltfong, five-star defensive end Asher Ghioto is scheduled to visit Oxford ahead of Saturday's game. Wiltfong reported that Ole Miss has been very persistent in its recruitment for Ghioto.

Ghioto was initially supposed to visit Notre Dame, but he decided to watch the Rebels instead. Ghioto attends The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, and is the highest-rated player in Florida and fourth overall for the class of 2028, according to 247Sports.

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Ghioto has received 63 offers and is coveted by nearly every school one could think of. In his junior year, Ghioto has recorded 60 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He's an unstoppable edge rusher and would be a massive addition to Pete Golding's '28 class.

This week's game is personal for Ghioto. He actually grew up a Georgia fan, wearing number 34 for Herschel Walker. However, an Ole Miss win or loss may not factor into his decision.

“What will impact my interest is how they respond to a loss… because that shows a lot about the leadership and emotional maturity on the team," Ghioto said to Rivals.

He wasn't necessarily talking about the Rebels. He was talking about how impactful wins or losses are on his commitment. Sure, an Ole Miss win would help the cause. A Rebels win would improve Ghioto's experience in Oxford, but it won't be the only factor.

Ole Miss is competing with several schools for Ghioto's commitment. The Rebels have to impress the five-star defensive end. If not, it doesn't matter whether Ole Miss wins or loses. It has to make Ghioto feel at home and make a strong impression.

Ghioto would be the fifth player to join the 2028 class. Latedrick Mallard, Braylen Bedford, Antavion Allen, and Giovanni Tuggle make up the rest of the class so far.

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