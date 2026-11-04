Ole Miss Cracks Top-10 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Ole Miss is fresh off of its dominant Week 9 win over Auburn, out-scoring the Tigers 31-6 in the second half to move to 6-2 (4-2) on the year. Now, the Rebels will turn their attention to a No. 2 Georgia squad that will look to squander Ole Miss’ playoff hopes.

But before the latest ranked matchup in Oxford, the College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings for the 2026-27 season. Tuesday’s ranking show revealed that Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be hosting a top-10 game for the second time this season, with the Rebels checking in at No. 10 and the Bulldogs claiming the No. 2 spot.

Here are the full rankings from the Week 10 poll.

Week 10 CFP Poll

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Indiana

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Texas

8. UCLA

9. BYU

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Ohio State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

15. Texas Tech

16. Wake Forest

17. Houston

18. Missouri

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. South Carolina

22. Arizona

23. Oregon

24. Florida

25. Boise State

Rebels Remain Focused on Georgia

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding made clear during his media availability on Monday that he’s paying no attention to the rankings until the Rebels’ regular season is wrapped up.

“I mean, I don’t know what the exact numbers are, but I think when that first poll came out last year, there were several teams that were in it that didn’t make it. I think there were several teams that made it that weren’t in it, so to the point of controlling what we can control, you’re not going to be worried about that if you don’t go out and play really well on Saturday,” Golding explained. “We’re going to take this thing one game at a time, one day at a time, and go out and look up in December and see where that thing is.

But we got a lot of really quality opponents before then that we’re going to have to prepare and play really well. So it’s always nice from a program standpoint, obviously, to be talked about and be in those things from a recruiting standpoint and public perception and all that. But this team knows for a long time, like we control our destiny every Saturday. We better do everything that we can Monday through Friday to give ourselves our best shot. So, no, I’m not going to be paying attention, to answer your question.”

Golding’s players shared similar thoughts this week.

“We got Georgia next,” Caleb Cunningham said. “That’s all that matters, so we ain’t looking ahead. We’re just focused on Georgia this week.”

“PG tells us all the time that as long as we focus on us and not the outside noise, we’ll be okay,” Will Echoles added. “I think we’re in a great position right now. We got two losses, so right now it’s to the point where every game we play is a playoff game that we gotta win. That’s the mindset we got, so we just take it week by week.”

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