Pete Golding Has an Opportunity to Deliver the Win Ole Miss Fans Have Been Waiting For

In 2026, or at least in the 2026 College Football Playoff, head coach Pete Golding stunned the college football world, leading his Ole Miss Rebels to an upset over the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, the Rebels host the Bulldogs in a huge matchup that could define Ole Miss's 2026 season. Can Golding deliver again?

Golding Has a Chance to Make a Huge Statement Against Georgia

The Bulldogs are hoping to solidify themselves as the top team in the SEC and in the country after more and more great teams keep falling in strange fashion. Georgia recently bounced back against the No. 17 Florida Gators, winning 27-8. Before that, the Bulldogs lost at home to the Auburn Tigers, 27-24.

For Ole Miss, this could be a huge statement. There is no doubt this is the game so many circled heading into the season. It feels like the "prove it" game for the Rebels. Last season, the Bulldogs prevented a perfect season for Ole Miss by taking them down 43-35 at home.

Georgia QB Gunnar Stockton is brought down by Ole Miss defenders. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Rebels got their payback in the CFP, but this game doesn't always go well for them. Since 2023, the Rebels are 2-2 against Georgia, losing 52-17 in 2023 and winning 28-10 in 2024. At times, Georgia has given the Rebels plenty of trouble.

Coming into this Saturday, the Rebels are still ranked No. 12 and it will be interesting to see where the two-loss Rebels place in the new CFP rankings come Tuesday. Why is this important? Well, at the end of the season, the Rebels need to be ranked quite high. Taking a loss against Georgia would be potentially catastrophic for this team's CFP hopes.

Winning would be the opposite. After Georgia, Ole Miss faces a weak Oklahoma Sooners team, an FCS opponent in Wofford, and finally, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Honestly, the Rebels should probably destroy all of their remaining opponents after Georgia.

Georgia Is a Very Beatable Team

Recently, Golding delivered a harsh update on Kewan Lacy's injury. Lacy isn't going to be back against an elite Georgia team. Even then, though, the Rebels have plenty of talent in that running back room, including Makhi Frazier and a scary-looking Shekai Mills-Knight.

Taking down Georgia will be quite a challenge, but it may not be as hard as some think. It feels like the Bulldogs weren't playing good football against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn, and even the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Rebels can take advantage of this potential weakness.

Georgia CB Elias Robinson IV defends a pass against Auburn WR Keshon Singleton. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the very least, the Rebels have to play their hearts out come Saturday. This game is a huge statement for a football program trying to accomplish amazing things this season. Expect Georgia to compete, but also expect an Ole Miss team that does anything but fall down and die.

The Bulldogs will demand much more effort than Auburn did, but the Rebels can't let that scare them off. Simply put, the Rebels have to fight like a lion with nowhere to go. Don't surrender, be aggressive, and play the best brand of football you can for the longest you can.

Neither side can take this game lightly. It feels like a must-win and too big an opportunity for Golding to pass up. This game promises to be among the best so far this season. It will be interesting to see if Golding can once again get the best of Kirby Smart.

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