Five Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. Florida

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels visit the No. 21 Florida Gators at The Swamp on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the first ranked game of Florida's season and, by extension, Jon Sumrall's tenure as their head coach. The game will also be the first time Sumrall and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding will face off since Golding defeated Sumrall and his former team, the Tulane Green Wave, to eliminate Tulane from last season's College Football Playoff.

Sumrall will be looking for a bit of revenge, and Golding will be hoping not to give fans flashbacks to Ole Miss' 2024 loss at The Swamp that ultimately ended their playoff hopes that season.

Does Kewan Lacy Play?

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy reacts with a belt after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy left the LSU game early with a shoulder injury. Lacy has been injured consistently this season and was initially listed as questionable on the injury report this week.

Now, Lacy's been moved to doubtful. Not having a running back who ran for more than 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns would undoubtedly hurt the ceiling of the team's performance.

However, Lacy's not been able to get more than 87 yards in a single game this year. For as good as he is and as much as he improves morale, so far he has been far less crucial to the team's success than he was last year.

Ole Miss will have Trinidad Chambliss no matter Lacy's status. So far this year, Chambliss has been able to make up for Lacy's limitations.

Can Ole Miss Stop Jadan Baugh?

Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs against Campbell during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida running back Jadan Baugh has been playing like Kewan Lacy was expected to before his injury trouble.

Baugh has run for 458 yards so far this season, which is the second-most in the country. He's also run for eight touchdowns so far, which is tied for the most in the country.

Baugh is the main offensive playmaker to watch. For Pete Golding, who calls defensive plays alongside his other head coaching duties, stopping -- or more likely, limiting -- Baugh will be the key to avoid taking a loss to a hungry Florida team.

Can Ole Miss' Secondary Play Like It Did Against LSU?

Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Ole Miss had Florida transfer safety Sharif Denson make his team debut. The addition of Denson immediately made an impact on an Ole Miss secondary that had been struggling.

In what will be Denson's first game back in Florida since transferring from the school, Denson, cornerback Antonio Kite, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and the rest of a talented Ole Miss secondary will be looking to prove that their early struggles won't define them going forward now that their core is healthy.

Florida QB Aaron Philo has been efficient so far this season, putting up eight total touchdowns and only two interceptions. However, he's yet to face a passing defense that, when they're performing to expectations, is this difficult.

Can Jon Sumrall Out-Coach Pete Golding?

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates with offensive lineman Bryce Lovett after the Gators scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, Jon Sumrall said, "There's a lot of drugs out there, huh?" after learning his Gators were favored to beat Ole Miss.

Sumrall has a very impressive resume for someone going into his fourth game as an SEC head coach. He even already has a playoff appearance with Tulane last season.

The problem is, he's going up against Pete Golding, whose two College Football Playoff wins and four ranked victories could mean he has the best resume of all time for someone who has only been a head coach for a total of six games.

Golding's Rebels were also the ones who eliminated Sumrall and the Green Wave from the College Football Playoff last season.

There's no reason to believe Sumrall can't keep up with Golding, but he simply hasn't had an opportunity to prove it in the way Golding has ... until now.

Can Trinidad Chambliss Continue His Heisman Campaign?

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss smiles after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss has been the heart and soul of this Ole Miss team. The Heisman favorite has practically willed his team to wins over No. 16 Louisville and No. 10 LSU.

It seems that Ole Miss has a tendency to go as far as Chambliss will take them, and so far, the only time he's fallen short in a big moment has been the loss to Miami in the Semifinals of last year's College Football Playoff, and even in that game, he had the Rebels in the lead with less than 15 seconds left.

Despite all the talent of Baugh and Florida, the potential of a cooldown game following Lane Kiffin's dramatic return to Oxford and even the fact that Ole Miss hasn't won in The Swamp since 2008, Chambliss has been the one to decide whether or not Ole Miss wins or loses, and so far this season, he hasn't seemed interested in losing.

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