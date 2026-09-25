Ole Miss vs. Florida: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels will play the No. 21 Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville.

This game is coming one week after Ole Miss' dramatic victory over former head coach Lane Kiffin and his No. 10 LSU Tigers.

Many are concerned Florida could be a trap game for the Rebels and give them their first loss of the season. Head coach Pete Golding, QB Trinidad Chambliss and the rest of the Ole Miss team will be looking to continue their momentum heading into a bye week.

How To Watch

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (1-0 in SEC) vs. No. 21 Florida Gators 3-0 (1-0 in SEC)

When: Saturday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Where: "The Swamp", aka Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Florida)

TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN App

TV Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (analyst)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Last Season: Ole Miss defeated Florida 34-24 during rumors that Lane Kiffin was interested in the Florida job. After the victory, Ole Miss fans would chant "We Want Lane" in an attempt to get Kiffin to stay.

Series History: Series tied 13-13-1 Whoever wins on Saturday will take the advantage for the series history.

Betting Odds

The following odds are via DraftKings.

Spread: Ole Miss +3.5 (-115), Florida -3.5 (-105). 76% of bets are on Ole Miss to cover the spread.

Over/Under: 59.5. 81% of bets are on the over.

Moneyline: Ole Miss +140, Florida -166. 76% of bets are on Ole Miss moneyline.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Report

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss Out: CB Cedrick Beavers, CB Dorian Barney, S MJ Preston, LB Ant Davis Jr., LB JaMichael Garrett, CB Victor Lincoln Jr., S Craig Tutt, OL Jalan Chapman and OL Emmanuel Faulkner.

Florida Out: None

Ole Miss Questionable: RB Kewan Lacy

Florida Questionable: WR Eric Singleton Jr.

The only major concerns for either team are their two questionable players. Kewan Lacy is considered a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury he sustained against LSU, and Florida's Singleton Jr. is in a similar situation and is hoping to make his debut for Florida on Saturday.

What to Know About Florida

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and Florida head coach Jon Sumrall embrace prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will be the first ranked opponent of Jon Sumrall's tenure as head coach at Florida. Sumrall and Florida already have a 44-39 conference win over Auburn, but that team isn't as talented as Ole Miss' and doesn't have the same history with Sumrall.

Before accepting the Florida job, Sumrall was head coach of the Tulane Green Wave and led them to a playoff appearance last season. That appearance was short-lived, however, since Pete Golding and Ole Miss beat them 41-10 in what was Golding's first game as head coach.

Sumrall also used to be a position coach for Ole Miss, having been the inside linebackers coach for the Rebels in 2018.

In terms of players, Florida's running back Jadan Baugh, quarterback Aaron Philo and wide receiver Vernell Brown will be the playmakers to watch. Pete Golding's defense will have a tough task ahead of them on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.