No. 25 Ole Miss will take on FCS opponent Wofford at 11 AM on Saturday. In this year's edition of the SEC "cupcake week," the Rebels hope to trounce Wofford early to give younger players valuable experience.

The last time an SEC team lost to an FCS squad was Vanderbilt's 2021 loss to Eastern Tennessee State. Ole Miss' last loss to one was a 2010 disaster vs. then-FCS Jacksonville State.

Needless to say, Ole Miss' matchup this weekend isn't expected to be tightly contested. Still, many factors could influence the margin of victory. Here are five things to look for in Saturday's matchup.

Offensive Line Play

Ole Miss's offensive line play over the past two weeks has been nothing short of atrocious. Trinidad Chambliss has been pressured on countless downs, and the running game hasn't been able to take pressure off the passing game.

Right guard Patrick Kutas missed the Oklahoma game and is also listed as unavailable for Wofford. In his absence, Troy Everett filled in. Production dipped noticeably without Kutas.

This week Wofford gives the offensive line an opportunity to play well and gain much needed momentum before the Egg Bowl.

Caleb Cunningham

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cunningham, a former five-star, has been all over the place this season. After breakout performances against Auburn and Missouri, Cunningham was silent in the last two games.

Cunningham should be a focal point of the Ole Miss offense this week. His talent is obvious, but he sometimes looks lost on the field. If John David Baker runs a few plays targeting Cunningham, it would do wonders for his confidence.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Stadium Attendance

A concerning development ahead of the 11 AM kickoff is the possibility of a seriously underattended game. With many students headed home early for the Thanksgiving break, combined with Ole Miss' elimination from playoff discussions, Vaught-Hemingway could be empty for one of the first times in a while.

In a dead environment, teams tend to come out flatter than they do in front of a huge crowd. This is an extremely plausible outcome for Saturday's matchup. I expect a slow start if there is a lack of crowd.

Play-Calling

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In these types of games, coaches often call conservative plays to avoid putting anything on tape for other teams to exploit. Sometimes, the more conservative play calling leads to fewer points on the board.

If Ole Miss were still in playoff contention, it would make sense for John David Baker to call a conservative game. With their effective elimination after last week's loss and the widespread criticism of Baker from Ole Miss fans and the media, this game could have more fireworks than usual.

Not only is Baker trying to prove he can call plays effectively, but many reserve players will also be fighting to keep their roster spots next year. Hopefully, this means there will be creativity and electricity in the game plan for Wofford.

Deuce Knight

It feels like every time Deuce Knight steps onto the field for Ole Miss, something cool happens. Hopefully, if the Rebels handle business early, fans will get to see Knight more than usual.

Knight is the poster child for optimism in the 2027 Ole Miss football team. If he tears it up against the Terriers, it could shift the vibe surrounding the team from a disappointing 2026 campaign to hope for 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.