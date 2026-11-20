The Ole Miss Rebels need to get back on track in Week 12. They hope to end a two-game losing streak that has ended their College Football Playoff hopes and seen the Rebels fall dramatically in the CFP rankings.

The Rebels need to find something meaningful to play for, and they need to find a way to bounce back against the Wofford Terriers this week. Interestingly, some younger guys have a chance at significant playing time.

The Most Important Role Could Be For Younger Guys

Just a couple of days ago, I wrote about how Pete Golding doesn't plan to change anything significant in the final games. However, if things go according to plan against FCS opponent Wofford, then some younger guys down the depth chart can get a lot of playing time.

Looking ahead, which matters given how this season has gone, guys like quarterback Deuce Knight and even running back JT Lindsey could be huge on Saturday. Depending on how much Ole Miss beats Wofford by and whether Golding is willing to take quarterback Trinidad Chambliss out of the game early, Knight could be showcased.

Deuce Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight seems to be Ole Miss's immediate future after Chambliss, so it would be nice to see a strong performance from the dual-threat lefty. The RB room will also need to replace Kewan Lacy after 2026, so a strong performance there would be a nice luxury for this team as well.

Expect some names to surprise you, too. Someone like wide receiver Dillon Alfred, a freshman with only one catch for 34 yards this season, is a prime example of someone who could come out and surprise fans against Wofford. Even freshman wideout Samari Reed could show flashes of brilliance. Hopefully, against a 5-6 FCS team, Ole Miss can do what it wants, when it wants.

Ole Miss plans to win, but it would be a bit of a waste not to give significant playing time to the guys I would love to see out there.

Three Key Players That I'm Watching Against Wofford

Deuce Knight

As mentioned earlier, the future of this football team could be in Knight's hands. He has had limited action for the Rebels. A strong performance from him would be great to see. So far in 2026, this touchdown run has been the highlight of his season:

Hopefully we get to see a lot more of him come Saturday.

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JT Lindsey

Right now, Shekai Mills-Knight looks like the Rebels' next starting RB. However, as many teams know, having multiple great running backs is one of the best things you can have in college football.

Lindsey has struggled so far with just 94 yards on 28 carries, but Wofford should offer an easier challenge for the RB. It's clear he has a lot of potential, and seeing that put on display would be a sight to behold, especially for the future of this football team.

JT Lindsey. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mills-Knight is going to need some help in the future, and Lindsey can supply that with his potential.

Last year's National Title winners, the Indiana Hoosiers, had a nice 1-2 punch in Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby (both had over 1,000 rushing yards), while the previous year's champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, had an even better 1-2 punch in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins (both had over 1,000 rushing yards).

That goes to show the importance of a deep running back room.

Landon Barnes

Freshman Landon Barnes has already shown flashes of brilliance this season with one sack and one interception. I want to see Barnes get a lot of playing time in this important game.

Landon Barnes gets an interception against Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highly touted recruit could be a monster edge rusher. He arguably has the potential to be a superstar like Princewill Umanmielen, who transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Ole Miss and had a splendid 2025 season before following Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers.

If Barnes could get a ton of playing time and look like the future of this pass rush, then that would be beautiful to see for this coaching staff.

Ultimately, first things first for the Rebels. Beat Wofford. At the same time, though, this team needs to get some critical playing time for young guys with bright futures ahead.

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