After losing two straight and seeing its chances to return to the College Football Playoff disappear in the process, Ole Miss is going back to basics.

The 6-4 (4-4) Rebels welcome the 5-6 Wofford Terriers to town this weekend for a Senior Day matchup that shouldn’t really be competitive. Wofford also enters on a losing streak, having lost each of its last three games, as it attempts to end its regular season on a high note.

For Ole Miss, this game will be all about the details and working out kinks that have led to inconsistent play.

Ahead of the non-conference matchup, Ole Miss On SI predicts what the Rebels’ win should look like in Oxford.

Ole Miss On SI Staff Predictions

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight (2) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Galatzan

This is a chance for Ole Miss to feel what its like to win again. The Rebels should take advantage of that, and I think they will.

Ole Miss 52, Wofford 10

Tyler Komis

Like Charlotte back in Week 2, it’s not a matter if Ole Miss wins, but how the Rebels’ win looks.

Ole Miss is set to be without starters Patrick Kutas, Kewan Lacy, Kam Franklin, Keaton Thomas, Shekai Mills-Knight, Sharif Denson and others, but all of the absences will help the Rebels conduct necessary evaluations for the team moving forward. Of course Ole Miss is ultimately looking to collect a victory, but the second-most important goal for the Rebels is to get as much tape from as many players as possible.

That objective has been talked about all week as Pete Golding plans to sit his starters for the second half. Besides the evaluation process of their reinforcements, the two other aspects I’m looking out for is how fast of a start Ole Miss’ offense gets off to and how Joshua Dye leads the running back room after sparking recent momentum.

Dye has been frustrated with his role with the Rebels throughout most of the season, but gets another golden opportunity to create more value for himself.

Ole Miss 56, Wofford 3

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Jaydon Koss

While Ole Miss has struggled as of late, I don’t see Wofford being able to keep this game competitive.

I expect this to be such a dominant win that the Rebels will have the chance to play young, inexperienced talent like QB Deuce Knight in the second half.

Give me Ole Miss by 36 in this game before turning its attention to Mississippi State and the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss 46, Wofford 10

Cooper Ferguson

While the Rebels failed to get it done last weekend in Norman, the writing was already on the wall for Ole Miss. After that dreadful Georgia showing, I am fully convinced that this team was not ready to make a playoff push at the level it showed last season.

Against Wofford, I really need to see a revolution from the Ole Miss youth, getting the ball in Caleb Cunningham’s hands and giving Landon Barners more reps.

Either way, the Rebels steamroll Wofford.

Ole Miss 49, Wofford 7

Billy Flowers

FCS opponents always make the final score difficult to predict. The line in this contest is Ole Miss -48.5, which I think is high given the 11 AM kickoff and Ole Miss's long injury list.

Even against an FCS opponent, new faces on the field make it harder to put a high number of points on the board. I think Ole Miss beats Wofford by a considerable margin, but not as much as anticipated. I hope I'm wrong; I would love to see Trinidad and Deuce Knight let loose against the Wofford defense. I just doubt the Rebel coaching staff is willing to risk injury or put anything spectacular on tape.

Ole Miss 42, Wofford 3

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