Today, the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels will host the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. With the Rebels' playoff hopes dashed, they're playing for pride to finish out the regular season against Wofford and Mississippi State.

The game will also feature the Senior Day activities for the Rebels. They'll have 16 players celebrating Senior Day tomorrow, though not all the players participating in Senior Day are out of eligibility and could return for another season of college football.

Here are three bold predictions for today's game against Wofford.

1. Caleb Cunningham Has a Big Day

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game isn't expected to be close today, which should create an opportunity for many of the Rebels' players to get the chance to produce. That chance is even higher for players who are likely to be important going forward for Ole Miss.

Wide receiver Caleb Cunningham saw a bigger role this season and is expected to be one of the premier players for the Rebels next season. I think today is a chance to get Cunningham some reps to help him get prepared for a bigger role next season.

I expect Cunningham to have a big game, perhaps even his biggest of the season. So far, he's not scored more than one touchdown in a game, and his most receiving yards in a game is 65. He has the potential to have his best game of the season in receiving yards and touchdowns against Wofford.

2. Deuce Knight Gets Playing Time

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Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who's expected to be a key piece of Ole Miss' 2027 offense is quarterback Deuce Knight. Knight is a former five-star and spent his true freshman season at Auburn before transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason.

With Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility ending after this season, Knight is expected to be the next starting quarterback for the Rebels. I expect fans to get a glimpse of what a Knight-led Ole Miss team could look like late in the game today.

Ole Miss should win easily today, which would make room for young players like Knight to take center stage in the second half after Ole Miss has built up a lead.

3. Landon Barnes Makes His Presence Known

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Landon Barnes chases down Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' offense isn't the only side of the ball with young players ready to take snaps. Defensive end Landon Barnes is a freshman who's gotten playing time in major games this season, and I expect him to have a bigger role today.

In the five games Barnes has put up stats, he's made six tackles, a sack and an interception. I expect him to put up comparable stats today against Wofford as he has all season.

With not much else to talk about for the game, expect today to be a hint into what the next few years for the Rebels will look like.

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