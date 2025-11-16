Florida Football Next Head Coach Odds: Favorites Emerging for Gators Coaching Job
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1) has emerged as a true College Football Playoff contender with the Rebels within arms reach of clinching a berth for the first time in school history this fall.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have navigated a 10-1 start to the season with wins over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and Florida Gators, but the talk of the town is where Kiffin will coach in 2026.
Despite a historic season in Oxford, but buzz surrounding the Ole Miss program is Kiffin's future.
Now, he remains the betting favorite for the Florida Gators vacancy, but which head coaches are on the board for the Gators' search?
The Three Targets to Know: Kalshi's Take
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
No. 1: Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is a top target for the Florida Gators with the administration eyeing the shot-caller out of Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs looking to lure the Rebels' decision-maker out of the Magnolia State.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
For Kiffin, he's remained quiet on the subject this fall with Ole Miss within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth after moving to 10-1 on the season following a win over Florida on Saturday night.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But it's clear he's the No. 1 target for the Ole Miss Rebels across the program's coaching search.
No. 2: Jedd Fisch - Washington Huskies
Fisch has emerged as a top target for the Florida Gators, according to multiple reports, with PFF's Max Chadwick predicting him to become the next shot-caller.
“Fisch a Florida alum who spent two years as a graduate assistant there under Steve Spurrier after he graduated,” Chadwick wrote. “Fisch has done a solid job over the last three seasons at Arizona and now with the Huskies, compiling a 22-13 record since 2023.
"He’s not the splashiest hire that the Gators could make, but he has familiarity with the program and could provide some much-needed stability in Gainesville.”
No. 3: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
According to PFF, Drinkwitz is their pick to become the next Penn State Nittany Lions shot-caller, but his name remains in conversations surrounding the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as well.
"Drinkwitz has done a great job at Missouri over the last three years, compiling a 27-8 record since 2023. If the Tigers close out this year ranked, it’ll be the first time in program history where Missouri has finished three consecutive seasons inside the AP Top 25.
"Missouri has brought in a top-25 recruiting class in each of the last two cycles and has done an outstanding job in the transfer portal."
The Kalshi Prediction:
- Lane Kiffin: 61 percent
- Jedd Fisch: 12 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 10 percent
Now, as the coaching search intensifies in Gainesville, it's clear Kiffin is the top target, but other candidates are emerging for the gig as November rolls on.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.