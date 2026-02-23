Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners Among Top Schools for Elite ATH

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star athlete Lawrence Britt has locked in nine unofficial visits this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels landing one of their own next month.

Britt checks in as the No. 4 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career, but contenders are emerging following a strong junior campaign in Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs among several others, across his prep career.

A do-it-all athlete, Britt compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2024 with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards to go with double-digit touchdowns on the year.

Following a strong season last fall, Britt emerged as a top prospect on the recruiting scene with colleges taking a closer look at him as a receiver across his junior season in 2025.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, the top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle is down to 10 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Vanderbilt.

Britt will take a closer look into multiple schools this offseason with an unofficial visit schedule now locked in:

- Clemson Tigers: March 7

- Florida Gators: March 10

- Missouri Tigers: March 14

- Memphis Tigers: March 25

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27

- Texas Tech Red Raiders: April 4

- Kentucky Wildcats: April 18

- Oklahoma Sooners: TBD

- Arkansas Razorbacks: TBD

Top100 two-way ATH Lawrence Britt, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class, has lined up some key spring visits.



He spoke about each top contender with 247Sports.



VIP Story: https://t.co/YTy9Augrzi@247Sports / @Certified_LB1 / @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/izcDUhftdf — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 23, 2026

The Under Armour All-American remains one of the most electrifying offensive threats in America with a strong trajectory as a wide receiver at the next level.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have intensifies their pursuit for the fast-rising Memphis native with a visit now locked in for next month as he takes a look into a myriad of contenders.

The Rebels staff will bring in several priority targets this offseason with Britt now getting his unofficial visit date set in stone.

