Florida Gators Have Three Potential Candidates Emerging With Lane Kiffin In Mix
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Florida Gators on Saturday night with the Week 12 SEC showdown earning the primetime slot at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that continues generating significant attention, Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Gators in Oxford.
Despite No. 7 Ole Miss cruising in 2025 - with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history - the program remains in headlines for other reasons.
The future of Kiffin has been a hot topic across the college football landscape with the Ole Miss decision-maker emerging as a primary target for the Florida Gators head coaching gig.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been vocal on his stance surrounding Kiffin and a potential departure from Oxford where he believes he's identified his preference if he left Ole Miss.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
The Florida Gators job has seen three potential candidates, including Kiffin, recently receive a boost in the betting odds.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +1200
6. Brent Key: +2000
7. Jon Sumrall: +2000
8. Clark Lea: +2000
9. Alex Golesh: +2500
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2500
Other named mentioned among the betting favorites include Jon Gruden [+2500] and Brian Kelly [+5000].
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Lane Kiffin: 55 percent
Jedd Fisch: 19 percent
Eli Drinkwitz: 9 percent
Drinkwitz has seen his odds drop significantly, according to Kalshi, in the latest predictions for the Florida Gators gig.
Across the last two weeks, Kiffin, Drinkwitz [Missouri], and Fisch [Washington] have remained the three names to know in the Florida program's pursuit for a new head coach, according to both BetOnline and Kalshi.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
For Kiffin, he remains focused on the task at hand for the Ole Miss Rebels as the program looks to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
