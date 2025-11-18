Florida Gators Icon Endorses Lane Kiffin as Potential Next Head Coach: 'Super' Hire
The Lane Kiffin buzz has stolen headlines across college football this fall with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to sway him away from Ole Miss this offseason.
Kiffin has been linked to the Florida Gators job opening since October following the program's decision to part ways with head coach Billy Napier.
But as the clock continues ticking, it's quickly become a three-team race in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with Ole Miss looking to retain him while Florida and LSU push to lure him away.
Kiffin's family is playing in integral role in the decision with recent trips to both Gainesville and Baton Rouge to scope out each city, but the Ole Miss side could be growing impatient.
On Monday afternoon, The Athletic reported that Ole Miss had given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere amid the LSU and Florida buzz.
But Kiffin has since denied that the university has provided an "ultimatum" as he navigates both a College Football Playoff push and decision for his future.
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week.
"You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
Despite the outside noise swirling, the Florida Gators side remains focused on Kiffin with Steve Spurrier endorsing Kiffin as a candidate.
Steve Spurrier Weighs In:
“I know Lane Kiffin and I know Eli Drinkwitz,” Spurrier said. “Obviously, either one of those guys would be super if it works out. But, it’s a long way from whoever we’re going to get as our coach right now.”
Now, as the rumor mill swirls, all focus remains on Kiffin with his future in Oxford in question as Florida and LSU push for his services.
