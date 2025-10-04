Florida Gators Legend Names Best SEC Quarterback, Ole Miss Football Receives Praise
Florida Gators icon Tim Tebow took the stage on Saturday morning to weigh in on which Southeastern Conference quarterback has shined across the first five weeks of the college football season.
In a conference loaded with talent, Tebow and the SEC Nation crew were split on Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss where the members of the panel broke down their picks.
"If we're talking about every single week, I believe it has to be Diego Pavia," Tebow said. "Their offense is by far the most efficient in the entire country. He has done everything.
"You can say, 'Well, they haven't played the same competition.' Well, who he has gotten to play, he has dominated, and he has done it in every single way -- he's done it throwing, he's done it running, but most importantly, he's done it with his leadership.
"He makes everybody else around him better, and that's the most important thing a quarterback can do."
For the other members of the panel, namely Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper, the pick came in for Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty SImpson.
"To me, it's Ty Simpson," Rodgers said. "Everyone focuses on Week 1 against Florida State -- that was his first career start. Since that point, he's completing almost 90 percent of his passes, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. He has been phenomenal."
Added Harper: "And the reason I agree is because you can literally take Ty Simpson and put him in any other offense in the SEC, and he would still be successful. For me, it's the way he's able to transfer into any situation."
But ESPN's Paul Finebaum picked a different signal-caller with Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss receiving praise from the SEC Network host.
"I don't mean to filibuster the experts here, but I think it's Trinidad Chambliss," Finebaum said. "He's come out of nowhere. Austin Simmons was all-everything; he got hurt, and Chambliss came in, and what he did last week was the difference in the game."
Tebow chimed in and gave his flowers to Ole Miss' fast-rising quarterback as he puts America on notice.
"You're not wrong," Tebow said. "He's played unbelievable, especially never playing at this level and coming in. Not only did they not miss a beat, they actually got better.
"This is a dude that also has a lot of swagger to him. I love the way he's played."
