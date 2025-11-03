Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin's Odds Slip As New Favorite Emerges
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin continues heating up this fall as the coaching carousel steals headlines in November.
Across the last three weeks, the SEC has seen multiple jobs become available with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers parting ways with their head coaches.
Now, Ole Miss' decision-maker has become a candidate for both the Florida and LSU gigs as the rumor mill heats up this month.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes the Gators "are coming after" Kiffin as his success continues with the Ole Miss Rebels.
“Florida is coming after Lane Kiffin, period. LSU will absolutely talk with and try to interview Lane Kiffin. There’s not a doubt in my mind. In fact, I know one of them for a fact," Klatt said.
“The longer that Lane Kiffin doesn’t sign an extension or come out and emphatically turn these jobs down,” Klatt explained, “the distraction is going to creep up at Ole Miss.”
BetOnline has revealed the updated the betting odds for coaching vacancies across America with a new favorite emerging for the Florida Gators - and it isn't Kiffin.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds:
- Eli Drinkwitz (-110)
- James Franklin (+200)
- Lane Kiffin (+300)
- Glenn Schumann (+750)
- Jedd Fisch (+1000)
Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz has quickly cruised up the odds with the SEC shot-caller becoming the new odds-on favorite to become the next Florida Gators head coach.
For Kiffin, he's fallen to the No. 3 slot for both the Florida and LSU jobs this week.
Ole Miss Rebels commits in the 2026 Recruiting Class are under the impression that Kiffin will be staying in Oxford, according to Rivals.
“The staff has told me that he’s staying and we’re still locked in for the long haul,” said three-star safety commit Nascar McCoy via Rivals. “They’re building something special and don’t want that to be broken.”
Now, as the coaching carousel heats up, all focus will be on the Ole Miss Rebels and Kiffin's future as he looks to lead the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
