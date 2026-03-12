Nation's No. 3 DL, Elite Ole Miss Football Target Set To Visit Alabama Crimson Tide

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has contenders emerging in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to keep the Magnolia State standout home at the next level.

Turner has seen his status skyrocket to the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the recruiting rankings in the recent Rivals update following a big-time junior season.

Since then, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels among the standouts.

The Mississippi standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have Turner in Tuscaloosa on Thursday for an unofficial visit with Kalen DeBoer and Co. putting a foot on the gas for his services.

Turner has also begun finalizing an official visit schedule with Golding and Co. also on the docket as their pursuit intensifies.

Ole Miss has locked in a multi-day stay for the weekend of June 5-7 along with the Texas Longhorns (June 12-14) and Texas A&M Aggies (June 19-21) also in line to receive official visits with the fast-rising defender.

Now, with contenders firmly in the race, Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff remains in strong pursuit of the dynamic defender as they look to keep Turner in Mississippi for his collegiate career.

