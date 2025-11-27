Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorite Emerges Amid Lane Kiffin Buzz
There is no bigger name on this year's coaching carousel than Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin amid a three-team battle for his services.
In what has emerged as a bidding war for the most popular coach on the market, the Ole Miss Rebels remain in a dogfight to keep the program's shot-caller in Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss is in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines this month.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, with "Decision Day" locked in for Saturday, Ole Miss has begun evaluating backup plans - or Kiffin replacements - in case he makes the move to bolt for either LSU or Florida, according to Yahoo Sports.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Florida and Ole Miss are evaluating backup plans in case Kiffin elects to make a move to join the LSU Tigers with the coveted head coach now moving to the second-best odds in the Gators coaching search.
There's a new betting favorite in the Florida Gators coaching search: Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch.
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: -110
- Lane Kiffin: +200
- Eli Drinkwitz: +290
- Brent Key: +750
- Jon Sumrall: +1200
The Kalshi Odds:
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: 43 percent
- Lane Kiffin: 26 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 11 percent
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators intensifying their pursuit down the stretch as a decision looms for the prized shot-caller.
