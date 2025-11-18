Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorites Emerge As Lane Kiffin Rumors Swirl
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains the talk of the town this fall with multiple SEC programs looking to lure him out of Oxford.
Despite No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, the future of Kiffin is what has stolen headlines as of late.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But it's clear the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are rolling out the red carpet for Kiffin with his camp exploring all options ahead of a decision.
Sources confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, visited Gainesville (Fla.) on Sunday followed by a trip to Baton Rouge (La.) less than 24 hours later as Florida and LSU turn up the heat. The news was first reported by LouisianaSports.net.
The LSU administration has Kiffin as the top target in the coaching search, but the Florida Gators remain in the same boat. They're all in on the Rebels shot-caller.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the Florida Gators have the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" currently.
“We talked about it yesterday on ‘The Matt Barrie Podcast' - I think we both believe that Lane Kiffin wants to go to Florida. The problem is the playoff,” said Finebaum. “Could he possibly walk out?
"Remember in, what was it, 2016, Lane Kiffin got the job at Florida Atlantic. He kind of dogged it in a playoff game, and Nick Saban fired him a week before the championship game – costing Saban a championship that year. I don’t think Lane Kiffin wants to go through that again.”
Now, the betting odds , according to BetOnline, also reflect Kiffin as a top target for the Florida Gators where he sits as the favorite.
The Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds:
- Lane Kiffin – 1/2 (-200)
- Eli Drinkwitz – 5/1
- Jedd Fisch – 6/1
- Brent Key – 20/1
- James Franklin – 20/1
- Alex Golesh – 25/1
- Jon Sumrall – 25/1
- Kenny Dillingham – 25/1
- Clark Lea – 33/1
- Joe Brady – 50/1
- Jon Gruden – 50/1
- Brian Kelly – 50/1
No. 5 Ole Miss remains in pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth, but all eyes remain on Kiffin's future in Oxford amid a strong push from the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
