Florida Is Giving Ole Miss a Very Different Test Than LSU Did

No. 4 Ole Miss is headed to Gainesville this coming Saturday to take on No. 21 Florida. In what could ultimately prove to be one of the most important games of the season for the Rebels.

A week removed from one of the most polarizing games this season, Ole Miss will need to turn the page and be razor-sharp against John Sumrall & Co. who would like nothing more than to earn a marquee win just 4 games into the season.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to pass the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss: The Ultimate 'X-Factor'

Ole Miss' star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss needs little introduction. The reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Heisman candidate canidate has been the catalyst for the Rebels' offense. But he faces a game-altering matchup in the Swamp on Saturday: him versus the Gators' pass rush.

Florida racked up a staggering seven sacks against Auburn last weekend, yet still surrendered 39 points and 373 yards of total offense. That provides a major disparity; the Gators can very efficiently get after opposing quarterbacks, yet the defense as a whole is inconsistent

Trinidad Chambliss will need to keep his head on a swivel this weekend more than ever. LSU was an expected big game, but Florida entering the AP poll at No. 21 and starting 3-0 for the first time since 2019 changes the equation substantially. An already proven Florida pass rush will undoubtedly be looking to make life miserable for Chambliss and the offense as a whole.

That's where Chambliss' legs factor in. Scrambling is one of Chambliss' best assets, and he consistently is able to escape pressure pressue. Chambliss has only been sacked three times this season, twice against LSU and once against Louisville, but simultaneously has two rushing scores, one apiece against LSU and Louisville.

With the Gators looking to get after him, Chambliss will also need to be able to beat Florida through the air, and with Florida's secondary struggling to find consistency this season, that offers an opportunity for a big game through the air. Chambliss is currently 10th in the country in passing yards with 924, an average of 308 yards per game.

Tight end Caleb Odom has already been identified as another potential X-Factor, alongside wide receivers Deuce Alexander and Traylon Ray, who is fresh off a breakout game last weekend. With a receiver corps that is starting to fully hit its stride and a serious mismatch at tight end, the passing attack offers up a plethora of opportunities for Trinidad Chambliss.

Kick off between the Rebels and Gators is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT, and the game will be avilable on ABC.

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