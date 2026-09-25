Ole Miss Hasn't Played a True Road Game Under Pete Golding Yet

Pete Golding has done the unthinkable in his first 6 games as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, winning 4 ranked matchups to date. There is just one box he is yet to tick off.

Starting the role for last season's College Football Playoff push, Golding is yet to play a true road game of any kind, as Georgia and Miami in the CFP were played at neutral sites, along with week one's Nashville trip to face Louisville.

Saturday marks a new stage in Golding's tenure, as heading on the road in the SEC is tough no matter the opponent that stands in the way. Florida is not just an impressive opponent; coming in as No. 21 in the nation, it creates one of the toughest environments for opposing teams to walk into week in and week out in the Swamp.

Golding's Rebels Enter Unfamiliar Territory

Pete Golding of the Mississippi Rebels looks on before the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Oxford, Mississippi. | Justin Ford/Getty Images

Golding was thrust into an incredibly difficult position when he took over the helm for the Rebels heading into last season's CFP. In his first game, Golding and his squad toppled Tulane 41-10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and while it was a match in which the Rebels were heavily favored, the dominance displayed put many on notice about the new head coach.

Defeating perennial powerhouse Georgia in the Sugar Bowl less than two weeks later, Golding showed just how quickly he and his team could rise to the occasion. Golding needed to establish an identity quickly, and by knocking off the Bulldogs, the Rebels looked to be a team capable of matching up with anyone.

The challenge awaiting the Rebels tomorrow in Gainesville is different than any that they have faced in this new era. Handling pressure without the support of a home crowd, or at least a mixed crowd, makes winning immensely harder, and it only gets worse when the environment is one like The Swamp.

Florida has come out shooting early this season, averaging 54 points per game in their first three outings. Halfback Jadan Baugh has established himself as one of the nation's premier rushers, going for over 150 yards per game this year so far. His backfield partner Aaron Philo has looked strong in the pocket too, making the Gators' offense incredibly dynamic on the ground and through the air.

Golding’s Rebels will face an aggressive crowd and a formidable opponent when they step into The Swamp. A defensive-minded coach, Golding will need his unit to play as one, especially with the Rebel secondary leaving many questions after three games about whether it is capable of stopping elite passing offenses.

To go into the Swamp and come out victorious is a task for the best in the nation, and Pete Golding is given a special chance tomorrow to earn his first road victory in spectacular fashion. Should the Rebels defeat the Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, it'll be the program's first win in Gainesville since 2008. If recent success is any sign, the Rebels are in great hands with their new head coach at the helm.

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