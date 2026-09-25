Ole Miss vs. Florida Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to make it 4-0 going into their bye week.

For its last matchup of the month, Ole Miss gets a road trip to Florida, where it will meet a Gators team also looking to make it four consecutive wins. It’s another top-25 matchup for the Rebels, making it their third ranked opponent to start the season.

Saturday will mark Ole Miss’ first true road test of the season, and it’s set to be one of the toughest environments the Rebels will play in all season. With newfound excitement and belief under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is expected to reach its capacity of almost 90,000. The Gators are also the slight favorite going into the weekend.

Ahead of the Rebels' latest test in the Sunshine State, Ole Miss On SI makes its game picks. Kickoff on Saturday afternoon is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Komis

It’s a big weekend for Ole Miss. This game also comes at an interesting time as it’s jammed between Ole Miss’ emotional win over LSU and its bye week. Nonetheless, I think this Rebels team is more focused than the one that previously went to the Swamp during the 2024 season. If Ole Miss does end up losing, I’ll find it hard to believe it will be caused by an oversight or being hung up over last week’s win.

Ole Miss is going to be greatly tested on the defensive side of the ball with the weapons Florida has. Star running back Jadan Baugh is the headliner, but receivers Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown and Eric Singleton will be a big part of the equation any way it's sliced. Singleton is a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, but is trending in the right direction. Kewan Lacy, also a game-time decision, is a big component to Ole Miss’ offense, but the Rebels will be ready to roll without him if need be. Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey have been leaned on in critical moments early this season, giving legitimate optimism in the position group’s depth.

Trinidad Chambliss and his receiving corps will have the chance to take advantage of a suspect Florida secondary. I’ll take the Rebels to pull out another tight victory.

Ole Miss 31, Florida 28

Matt Galatzan

Ole Miss enters the Swamp as underdogs, despite being a top-five team and taking down a top-10 LSU team. That speaks to the level of talent John Sumrall has and the difficulty of playing in the Swamp. Depending on what happens with Kewan Lacy, this game could look very different. Regardless, it will be high-scoring. Either way, Ole Miss has No. 6, and I won't pick against him until proven otherwise.

Ole Miss 38, Florida 28

Jaydon Koss

I think Ole Miss QB and Heisman favorite Trinidad Chambliss carries the Rebels to a win and helps them avoid losing a trap game. Florida’s offensive talent, particularly at running back with Jadan Baugh, gives me and the Ole Miss fanbase reason to worry, but Chambliss has proven time and time again that it’s irresponsible to pick against him.

Ole Miss 27, Florida 24

Zion Trammell

Ole Miss is coming off an emotional victory but they must refocus as they enter a hostile road environment. Florida’s running game will be tough to slow down, and Kewan Lacy could miss Saturday’s game. I think the Rebels come up short in Gainesville.

Florida 34, Ole Miss 31

Cooper Ferguson

Yes, it is hard to play at the Swamp.

I’m not too concerned, though. Trinidad Chambliss plays best under pressure…We've seen it in the CFP, we’ve seen it as recently as last weekend against LSU. The only place with more aggressive fans in this conference is Death Valley, and I’d still be comfortable if Ole Miss were going there too. I like Jon Sumrall, but I just don’t see a single unit that Florida outmatches the Rebels in.

Ole Miss 30, Florida 14

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