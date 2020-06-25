Follow Live: Ole Miss Coaches Lobbying For State Flag Change in Jackson

A contingent of Ole Miss coaches are in Jackson, Miss. today lobbying the state for a change in the flag. For more on their mission, see our full report from yesterday.

