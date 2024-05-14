Football Analysis: Three Ole Miss Rebels Who Flashed in Spring Practice
With summer right around the corner, the buzz around the Ole Miss Rebels football program continues to grow, and after suffering little-to no-damage from the spring transfer window, the roster looks to be locked in.
Head coach Lane Kiffin had a different approach to spring practice that eventually concluded in the first annual Grove Bowl Games. Kiffin's approach, however, didn’t stop some players from impressing in certain drills in practice.
Here are three players who flashed during the 2024 Ole Miss spring practice sessions.
DL Walter Nolen
Nolen was the centerpiece of a haul featuring some highly-skilled transfer portal additions by Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding this offseason.
His size stands out, and the lineman's physicality was displayed in what looked like a best-on-best two-minute drill. He can take over a drill and has a high motor.
Nolen will anchor a defensive line that has the potential to be one of the best units in all of college football this fall. The new No. 2 will be a dominant force come Saturdays in Oxford.
WR Devin Price
Devin Price is a name that might have flown under the radar for some Rebels fans as wide receiver additions like Juice Wells grabbed most of the headlines. Price is going into his senior year, and after multiple transfers, hasn’t found his footing at the college level.
While the lack of production is interesting, Price has a lot of athletic upside, and his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame fits among the productive Ole Miss wideouts.
Price got a good amount of reps with a couple of wide receivers not participating in spring practice due to injury. Can he carve out a role in an intense position room? It should be an interesting development as we head towards fall camp.
WR Jordan Watkins
Jordan Watkins is quickly becoming one of the most reliable targets in Ole Miss history. Watkins needs no introduction and will be one of stars of this Ole Miss offense in 2024.
Watkins has dealt with some injuries in his time at Ole Miss, but his production is off the charts, and he has limited drops each year.
He looked light on his feet during spring practice, flying across the field. Watkins truly practices like he plays, and his sense of confidence seems to be a trait that the whole team has embodied.
Look for Jordan Watkins to have another monster year in the slot for the Rebels in 2024.