Former Alabama Quarterback Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move Amid LSU, Florida Pursuit
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin with the program's decision-maker remaining non-committal to a return in 2026.
As Kiffin mulls over his options, it's the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators that have emerged as serious threats to lure the Rebels shot-caller out of Oxford.
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” ESPN's Paul Finebaum said. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida are navigating a three-team race for Kiffin's services with a decision set for this Saturday, Nov. 29.
Now, ESPN analyst, and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, has weighed in on where he believes Kiffin will land for the 2026.
Greg McElroy's Prediction:
"At the end of the day, I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at LSU. That's where I think he's going to head. I think he looks at the talent profile that's been assembled at LSU for a very long time," Greg McElroy said. "The wide receivers they've been able to get, the quarterback play they've been able to get.
"They've had two Heisman Trophy winners in the last six years. There's a lot to be said about that. And I also think being able to take one of the most coveted jobs in the country and still give him tremendous access to players, tremendous resources and what appears to be-- after some chaos there for a little bit-- really good alignment within their athletic department.
"I think Lane Kiffin is going to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers."
