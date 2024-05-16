Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly Withdraws From CFL Camp
Chad Kelly is stepping away from football. At least for the time being.
The former Ole Miss and current suspended quarterback for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday he'd be withdrawing from training camp. During his time away, Kelly said he hopes to "learn, grow and better myself" through counseling after being suspended by the league.
"I have had to take time to process the findings from the CFL investigation released last week as they were not consistent with the person I am, nor the team and community leader I strive to be," Kelly said in a statement. "I want to be the leader who brings people together and I strongly believe that all workplaces should be safe and healthy for every member of the team."
The Canadian Football League suspended Kelly for at least nine regular-season games earlier this month following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club. Kelly was expected to compete for starting reps entering the regular season.
Kelly, who started two seasons for the Rebels in 2015-16, was also suspended for two preseason games after violating the league's gender-based violence policy. Per the suspension, the 30-year-old quarterback must undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counseling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.
Both duties must be completed and approved by the separate entities before he can reapply for reinstatement with the league. Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record, said he plans to support to the team from afar.
"I want to support the Argonauts organization as it prepares for the season and have made the decision to withdraw from training camp to minimize distractions for the team and to put in the work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and everyone's trust," Kelly said in the statement. "I look forward to getting back on the field soon."
Toronto placed Kelly on the suspended list Wednesday morning but issued a revision a few hours later saying he was not on the suspended list, stating that Kelly was not participating in camp and was not at the team’s facility.
In two seasons with the Rebels, Kelly completed 64 percent of his passes for 8,600 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also rushed for 841 yards and 15 more TDs. He was selected with the final pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and was later released after being arrested for criminal trespassing in 2018.