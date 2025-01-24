Former Ole Miss RB Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Fans in Oxford probably aren't keen on hearing Quinshon Judkins' name after following departure for Ohio State, but at least they can take solace knowing he truly was always a one-and-one in Columbus.
Judkins, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Ole Miss, told ESPN on Friday that he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft rather than use his final season of collegiate eligibility.
The Pike Road, Ala., native recently helped the Buckeyes secure their first national championship since 2014 with a three-touchdown performance against Notre Dame in Monday's title game.
"My time here at Ohio State was like no other," Judkins told ESPN. "It was like no other place I've ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I'm ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I'm best running back in the draft class."
Judikins could make a case for Day 2 buzz after rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries and scoring two rushing touchdowns against the Fighiting Irish. He caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.
For the year, Judkins hit the 1K marker in the postseason for the third straight campaign, totaling 1,060 yards on 191 carries. He also caught 22 passes for 161 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns in 16 games .
After serving as the lead back for Ole Miss, Judkins split carries at Ohio State with senior tailback TreVeyon Henderson, who is Kiper's No. 9 tailback prospect. Judkins told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time in Columbus helped prepare him for this step since he was surrounded by so many NFL names,
"My coaches helped so much take my game to next level and develop me into a better player," he said. "It was a super beneficial mentality to have being a pro, it helped me so much in that aspect.
A two-year starter for the Rebels, Judkins earned first-team All-SEC status after rushing for 1,158 yards and 15 TDs. He set Ole Miss school records with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs in 2022 while helping the Rebels build a new culture.
In 2023, Judkins was a member of the first 11-win team in program history, helping Ole Miss secure a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State to cap off the campaign. He would transfer several days later, leaving his legacy with the program fractured.
In three seasons between the Rebels and Buckeyes, Judkins collected 4,227 yards from scrimmage and 50 touchdowns. He's also a threat out of the backfield in the pass game, as he has 59 catches in his career for 442 yards and five touchdowns.