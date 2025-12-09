Four Ole Miss Assistants Returning From LSU for College Football Playoff Preparation

In a decision that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, ex-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford for an opportunity to become the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) has punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff after a historic season in the Magnolia State, but it didn't stop Kiffin from making the decision to bolt for Baton Rouge.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," wrote Kiffin.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

After making the move from Ole Miss to LSU, Kiffin brought multiple assistants with him from Oxford where they have since joined the team in Louisiana.

Now, there's a twist.

According to ESPN, four LSU offensive assistants have made the journey back to Oxford and will assist the program in College Football Playoff preparation.

“Sources: Four current LSU offensive assistants are joining OC Charlie Weis Jr. at Ole Miss to prepare the team for the CFP run,” Thamel said via X. “TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and slot WR coach Sawyer Jordan all returned to Oxford this morning.

“Lane Kiffin made the decision to allow the coaches to return in an effort to help new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding, the staff and players maximize the opportunity ahead in the CFP,” Thamel continued. “(There’d already been a decision to let Weis return, made last week.)”

It's a significant development where Ole Miss will be at near full strength against the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the first round on Dec. 20.

