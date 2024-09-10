Four Ole Miss Players Land On PFF's SEC Team Of The Week
Another Monday, another set of Ole Miss players making the Pro Football Focus team of the week.
Following their dominant 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, four different Rebels were named to PFF's SEC team of the week, those being running back Henry Parrish Jr., wide receiver Tre Harris, defensive end Jared Ivey and linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul.
Parrish, who transferred back to Ole Miss following a two-year stay at Miami, looked like the future lead back after posting a career-high 164 yards on 14 carries while scoring four touchdowns. He also averaged nearly 11 yards per attempt.
Since returning to Oxford, it's clear Parrish has been the team's most consistent runner. He is averaging 9.3 yards per carry this season on 22 attempts. Fellow runner Ulysses Bentley is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry.
Harris, Ole Miss' top target, recorded a third consecutive 100-yard performance with a team-high nine catches for 130 yards. He's on pace for 1,500 yards and 103 receptions through two games after dominating in Week 1's win over FCS Furman.
Harris remains the favorite weapon in Jaxson Dart's arsenal. While Dart didn't make the team, he did set a record by consecutively completing his first 24 passes en route to a 377-yard day.
Ivey recorded three tackles on the line of scrimmage. Paul, a transfer from Arkansas, led the Rebels with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Through two games, he leads Ole Miss with 14 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Ole Miss hits the road for the first time in 2024 as it continues its non-conference play against Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.
Below is the SEC Team Of The Week:
PFF SEC Team of the Week:
QB: , Conner Weigman Texas A&M
RB: Henry Parrish Jr., Ole Miss
WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas
Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
LT: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
LG:: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
RG:: Tate Ratledge Georgia
RT: Demetrius Crownover, Texas A&M
EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
EDGE: Lebbeus Overton, Alabama
DI: Omari Thomas, Tenessee
DI: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
LB: Greg Penn III, LSU
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
CB: Zy Alexander, LSU
CB:: Will Lee II Texas A&M
S: Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Flex: CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida