Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Weighs In On Lane Kiffin Buzz Amid LSU, Florida Pursuit
The buzz surrounding Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has reached new heights as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to lure him out of Oxford this fall.
No. 5 Ole Miss is in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State, but the spotlight surrounding the program is on where Kiffin will land in 2026.
From "blank checks" being thrown his way to officials LSU and Florida sending jets to fly Kiffin's family to each city, the Rebels decision-maker is the hottest topic across America.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check," Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said last week. "You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
It's a three-team race between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart weighing in on the subject after being asked on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
Kirby Smart's Take:
“I have no idea, I really don’t,” Smart said after an audible chuckle. “I mean, you’re asking me to comment on something that I wouldn’t be the expert of, I don’t want to be the expert of, and I don’t have room in my head to consume that information and process it. To each his own is all I could tell you.”
It remains a mystery where Kiffin will land as he stays mum on the subject, but with one regular season game to go, all eyes are on his future in Oxford with a decision inches closer.
