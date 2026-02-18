Ole Miss Football Surging for Fast-Rising Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers Target

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

Haley has flown under-the-radar for much of his prep career, but a strong junior campaign has the talented two-way star emerging as a name to know with offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools on the sheet.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his high school stint.

But others are beginning to prioritize Haley with the LSU Tigers making their way to Georgia last month to check in with the talented defender - along with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program is throwing a hat in the ring as well for Haley after the staff traveled to visit with the priority target last month as well.

Ole Miss is pushing the right buttons for the Peach State defensive back with the coaching staff now landing an official visit from Haley where he will take a multi-day stay in Oxford during the weekend of June 19-21.

Haley logged nearly 50 receptions for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns with his dynamic ability on full display, but his current projection is as a talented defensive back with the Ole Miss Rebels putting a foot on the gas this offseason.

Golding and Co. have checked in with multiple priority prospects last month as the Rebels identify their premier targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Haley becoming a name to know heading into a critical stretch.

Now, all eyes are on Haley as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators beginning to emerge as schools to watch after locking in official visits with the fast-rising two-way stud.

