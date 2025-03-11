Greg McElroy Believes Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons Has 'Different' Level of Arm Talent
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to turn their offense over to a new quarterback in 2025, and Austin Simmons is likely the one who will be calling the shots under center in Oxford.
Simmons is taking over for Jaxson Dart, a quarterback who set numerous records during his time at Ole Miss. Simmons is plenty talented in his own right, but he doesn't have a lot of collegiate experience to go along with it, so his transition to the role of starter is a big question mark the Rebels have entering spring and fall camp this offseason.
That question was recently highlighted by college football analyst Greg McElroy on an episode of Always College Football. In short, McElroy believes that Simmons can thrive under the leadership of head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
"I've seen Jaxson Dart throw in person, and I've seen it come off his hand," McElroy said. "It's really impressive. He's done a great job, and he's a great player, but I've seen it come out of Austin Simmons' hand as well, and man, it's different. That's what Austin Simmons is."
Simmons has yet to log a college start, but he has seen some action since joining the Rebels roster. His most notable contribution at quarterback came in Ole Miss' 2024 game against Georgia where he entered for a series in place of an injured Dart in a game where the Rebels trailed 7-0 early. Simmons piloted a scoring drive that tied the game and gave Ole Miss some much needed momentum that eventually led to the Rebels gaining the upset win.
"He's a perfect fit for the system, and I've had coaches tell me he's as talented a guy as they've seen throwing the football in a little while," McElroy said. "He's that good."
Of course, scouting reports on Simmons will grow in the future, and he will be tasked with consistently reading defenses throughout the course of an entire game. There could be some growing pains for the young quarterback in the 2025 campaign, but McElroy is a believer that Simmons could blossom into an SEC great in the near future.
"Will it matter? I don't know, he's got to play," McElroy said. "He's got to go and play and play well. Maybe he makes mistakes, maybe he doesn't see the field great. But I'm talking just flat out how the ball comes off his hand, there's a lot to like about what this young man might do in Lane Kiffin's system."
Simmons and the Rebels will open the 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.