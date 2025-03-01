LOOK: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons Wishes Jaxson Dart Luck at NFL Combine
The Ole Miss Rebels are going through a transition period at the quarterback position this offseason as Jaxson Dart is bound for the NFL and Austin Simmons looks to take over under center.
Dart is participating in the NFL Combine this weekend in Indianapolis, and his successor at quarterback in Oxford took time to wish him good fortune on Saturday with a post on social media. You can view that post below.
"Go ball out bro!" Simmons' post read alongside a photo of the two quarterbacks at Ole Miss' Gator Bowl win in January.
Dart is leaving Oxford as the holder of numerous records. He became the winningest quarterback in school history as he led the Rebels to back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, and his 2024 campaign saw him throw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns along with just six interceptions.
He also led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and set a school record in total offense (4,774), and despite the Rebels falling short of the College Football Playoff in 2024, he goes down as one of the most productive signal callers in school history.
Simmons has seen limited action as Dart's backup in his first two years in Oxford. Last season, he went 19-of-32 through the air for two touchdowns, but he came in during the first quarter of Ole Miss' win over the Georgia Bulldogs in November and led a crucial scoring drive that kept the Rebels in the game and ultimately helped them secure the upset.
It is now expected that Simmons will take over as Ole Miss' starting quarterback beginning in the 2025 season, and he will have his first spring practice as the team's offensive leader beginning this month. Spring ball is set to start for Ole Miss on March 18.