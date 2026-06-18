Here Is The Path To Playing Time For Ole Miss Rebels Freshman Dorian Barney

The Ole Miss Rebels football team has the chance to be really special in 2026. They also have the chance to prove some of the doubters wrong.

A team that is a season removed from a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance will look to get back there again with first-year head coach Pete Golding. It's weird to say Golding is a first-year head coach, given he is the coach to lead the program to the CFP semifinal, however, the circumstances are what they are.

Golding's first full season as the leader of the sidelines in Oxford will consist of a team littered with talent. The Rebels even have some freshman talent that could make waves during fall camp, like 2026 four-star cornerback Dorian Barney. Barney has the talent to make a name for himself in the SEC, but will he be able to find playing time in his first season with the Rebels? Let's take a closer look at how that could be possible.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting the chance to have meaningful playing time as a freshman for a program that is chasing a second straight playoff appearance is something that won't be taken lightly. The Carrollton, Georgia, product could absolutely find himself on the field this fall given the right circumstances.

Barney is joining a defense that left a lot to be desired when it came to pass defense in the 2025 season. Last year, the Rebels allowed 2,984 passing yards on the season and 198 yards through the air per game. That's not the worst, but it could be a lot better if this team wants to take the next step to the national championship game.

Barney is certainly a depth piece coming into the season, and could see himself fighting for first-team reps in camp with redshirt senior Antonio Kite.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kite joined the Rebels last season after spending 2024 with the Auburn Tigers. Before his time with Auburn, the Rebels' cornerback spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Kite may have the experience, the senior corner has only grabbed four interceptions in his career.

If there's a place for Barney to find the field, it's fighting for the spot that could potentially be held by Kite in the secondary. The Rebels are not going to allow a player to get on the field just because of experience. Talent is the key to all, and Barney may have what it takes.

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